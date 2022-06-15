Skip to Content
Washington arena unveils business suite for year-round use

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Monumental Sports & Entertainment is opening a business suite in Washington’s Capital One Arena that will be operational on a year-round basis. The group that owns the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards unveiled the project Wednesday in conjunction with professional services company KPMG. The team and company hope the suite becomes a blueprint for other arenas around the U.S. KPMG’s ignition center designed to host clients and solve business problems is expected to debut in July.

