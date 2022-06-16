All eyes on the NFL’s pending decision on Deshaun Watson

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere are waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women. A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to discipline him. Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.