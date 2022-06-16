A’s hold off Bosox, avoid sweep for just 2nd win in 15 games

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 for just their second victory in 15 games. Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7 and avoided being swept in a three-game series by Boston for the second time this month. J.D. Martinez had three singles and drove in a run for Boston. The Red Sox, who had won 11 of 13, left eight runners on in the first four innings and 13 overall. Boston star Rafael Devers went 0 for 2 with a pair of walks and was hit by a pitch, ending his streak of four straight games with a home run.