Avalanche net belongs to Darcy Kuemper in Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are expected to stick with goaltender Darcy Kuemper in goal for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. There was no doubt in coach Jared Bednar’s mind that Kuemper would get the nod for Game 1 against the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Kuemper missed the vast majority of the West final against Edmonton because of injury and gave way to Pavel Francouz. Kuemper said he knew well before the start of the series he would be starting. He stopped 20 of 23 shots in an overtime victory.