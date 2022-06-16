Bumpy ride: Mercedes aided ahead of F1’s Canadian return

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Record crowds are expected to welcome Formula One back to Canada following a two-year pandemic pause. The series returns to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal attempting to rectify the aches of Mercedes and its 37-year-old champion. F1’s governing body has addressed the “porpoising” effect that has bogged down Mercedes and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. It could give hope to Mercedes as F1 races in Canada for the first time since 2019. It’s expected to be the largest Canadian Grand Prix in history. Toronto-born driver Nicholas Latifi will race for the first time on home soil, but his job at Williams is unsteady.