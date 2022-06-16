Clemson hires Michigan’s Bakich to revive baseball program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has hired Michigan coach Erik Bakich to revive a Tigers’ baseball program that missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. The school announced the addition on Thursday. Bakich’s hiring was approved by the school’s board of trustees. Bakich received a six-year contract that starts him off at $850,000 for next season and increases $50,000 each year through 2027-28. Bakich has led the Wolverines to five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015. Michigan was the national runner-up in 2019. Bakich takes over for Monte Lee, who was fired after seven seasons.