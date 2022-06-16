Duran hits bases-clearing triple in 9th, Texas beats Tigers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run triple with two out in the ninth inning to give the Texas Rangers a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Tigers closer Gregory Soto loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Duran hit a ball just inside first base and into the right-field corner. All three runners scored, giving Soto his second blown save of the season. Dennis Santana (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning, and Joe Barlow pitched the ninth for his 12th save. Soto’s collapse, which led to Detroit’s fifth straight loss, wasted seven scoreless innings from Detroit starter Beau Brieske.