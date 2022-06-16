Falcons sign OL Harrison, DL Dalton after minicamp tryouts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to one-year contracts. Harrison and Dalton were signed after tryouts during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. In corresponding moves, the Falcons released running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell. Dalton, from North Carolina, missed the last two seasons due to injuries and has not appeared in a regular-season game. He was signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2019 draft and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints. Harrison has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.