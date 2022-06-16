FIA taking steps to reduce heavy bouncing effect on F1 cars

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body is taking steps to reduce the bouncing effect that cars have struggled with this season after several drivers complained about the aerodynamic issue that causes their vehicles to hop on the track. The FIA said it “decided to intervene following consultation with its doctors in the interests of safety of the drivers.” After new design rules were introduced this season, several teams and especially Mercedes have struggled with cars that bounce up and down at high speed, or bottom out and bang against the track surface.