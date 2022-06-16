French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

French senators demanded Thursday that the state recognize responsibility and identify guilty parties behind the chaos that marred the Champions League final last month. The senators also questioned why government officials allowed surveillance video of the scene to be deleted. Police pepper-sprayed fans and families and the fiasco drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed French policing. The senators are leading a commission seeking explanations for what happened. They did not name any specific culprits or specifically address the police violence. They noted that all those responsible for managing the situation worked for the government.