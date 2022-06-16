Getting it from all sides: Rivals Aggies, OU surround ‘Horns

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bracket 1 in the College World Series could just as easily be called the Rivals Bracket. Texas is grouped with its two biggest adversaries in Oklahoma and Texas A&M and will play one or the other depending on the outcome of its game against Notre Dame on Friday. A subplot is that Texas and Oklahoma will join the Aggies in the Southeastern Conference in the not-too-distant future. Stanford had to win five elimination games in the tournament to reach Omaha for the second straight year. Brock Jones says said that experience could serve the Cardinal well.