Haaland set for EPL debut for Manchester City at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland’s English Premier League debut is set to come in an away match at West Ham when Manchester City opens its title defense at the Olympic Stadium. The schedule for the league’s 2022-23 season has been released and Liverpool starts away to promoted team Fulham on Saturday Aug. 6. The first meeting between City and Liverpool is scheduled for the middle of October at Anfield. City hosts Manchester United two weeks before that. Haaland is the headline signing to the league so far this offseason after joining from Borussia Dortmund.