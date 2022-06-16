Howard leads Liberty to 77-65 win over Mystics

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard scored a season-high 27 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 77-65. Howard added nine rebounds and was 13 for 17 from the field for the Liberty who improved to 6-9. Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Mystics are 10-7 and were missing star Elena Delle Donne, who has been taking games off to rest her back which caused her to miss all of last season. Washington played in Minnesota on Tuesday and play again Sunday at home. Natasha Cloud scored 17 points to lead the Mystics.