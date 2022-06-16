Infielder Nicky Lopez, Royals go to arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez went to salary arbitration with the Royals, asking for $2.9 million instead of the team’s $2.55 million offer. Melinda Gordon, Scott Buccheit and John Woods heard the arguments and are expected to issue a decision on Friday. Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.