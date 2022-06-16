Injured Mets ace Scherzer throws 3 innings in simulated game

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer might be back in the New York Mets’ rotation before long. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 50 pitches in a simulated game Thursday at Citi Field as he recovers from a left oblique strain. If he keeps feeling good, the right-hander plans to make a minor league rehab start next Tuesday. It’s at least possible he could return to the Mets after that on June 26. Scherzer got injured May 18 and was expected to miss six to eight weeks. A second rehab start in the minors would likely push his return back to the weekend of July 1-3 at home against Texas.