Kyprios wins Gold Cup at Ascot, Stradivarius comes up short

ASCOT, England (AP) — Kyprios has held on to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as the Frankie Dettori-ridden Stradivarius came up short in his attempt to land the prestigious race for a record-tying fourth time. Kyprios and Mojo Star were neck-and-neck for the final two furlongs before the race favorite pulled just ahead and stayed on to win by a half length under jockey Ryan Moore. Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the Gold Cup for the eighth time. Stradivarius was looking to tie with Yeats as a four-time winner but had a tough run. He finished a further half-length back in third in his last race at Royal Ascot.