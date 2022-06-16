LEADING OFF: Braves (14 wins in row) vs Cubs (10 Ls in row)

By The Associated Press

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves aim for their 15th straight win, which would tie for the longest streak in franchise history in the post-1900 era. They’ll try to match the mark when they play Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, who have lost 10 in a row. The Braves, who have been based in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta during the last century, won 15 in a row in 2000 with the likes of Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.