Lightning unfazed trailing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning say they are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche. The two-time defending champions have been in this spot before. Tampa Bay has won 11 consecutive playoff series. They lost the opener in five of them. Tampa Bay was also swept in the first round the year before. Combining all that experience is why coach Jon Cooper and his players are able to stay even keeled in situations like this. Game 2 is Saturday night in Denver.