Mickelson meltdown comes early — with a 4-putt at US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s chances at the U.S. Open all but evaporated on the sixth green, where he four-putted for an ugly double bogey. It was the low point of a round of 8-over 78 that left him in a tie for 145th place. This marked the sixth straight time Lefty has failed to break par in the opening round of the U.S. Open. The fans were mostly civil. Lot’s of shouts of “Go Phil,” and “Happy Birthday, Phil,” for the six-time major winner who turned 52. This marked Mickelson’s first tournament in America since January, when he went on hiatus after his comments about LIV Golf first surfaced. Mickelson is getting a reported $200 million to play on he breakaway tour and has been suspended from the PGA Tour.