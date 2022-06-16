New names — and Rory McIlroy — top US Open leaderboard

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — For one day at least, the U.S. Open was wide open. Five of the top six on the leaderboard played their way onto The Country Club course through qualifying. The other was four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who slammed and tossed aside his clubs during the round but also made enough shots with them to remain just one stroke off the lead. McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 to end the day in a five-way tie for second behind Adam Hadwin, a 34-year-old Canadian who only secured a spot in Brookline eight days earlier.