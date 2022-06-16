Pinstripes in Paris: Yanks want to play 2025 games in France

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the planning told The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have told Major League Baseball they want to be one of the teams for the sport’s first games in continental Europe at the Stade de France outside Paris during 2025. MLB has not yet reached any decisions on teams for the France games and has been more focused on the 2023 schedule, with its new balanced format. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox played the first MLB games in London in 2019.