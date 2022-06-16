Schwarber hits 2 homers as Phils thump Nats, 12th win in 14

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Zack Wheeler won his third consecutive start, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 10-1 in the opener of a five-game series. Philadelphia scored seven runs in the third inning. The Phillies have won 12 of their last 14 games and improved to 11-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson. The last-place Nationals have lost five in a row and eight of 10. They have dropped nine in a row to the Phillies dating to last season. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, although only two were earned