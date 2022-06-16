Sydney Harbour set to host SailGP racing for next 3 seasons

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney Harbour is set to host SailGP racing for the next three years including the ninth event of the international series’ third season next February. SailGP said the Australian Sail Grand Prix would be held from Feb. 18-19. An estimated 20,000 people turned out to watch Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP team win its home event in December 2021. There are 10 teams competing in Season 3, including new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning teams Australia, Denmark, France, Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.