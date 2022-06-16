The Kerr Dynasty: Player or coach, Warriors boss just wins

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

BOSTON (AP) — He hit a championship-winning shot with Michael Jordan. He calls the shots for Stephen Curry. From clutch to coach, Steve Kerr has done it all for some of basketball’s biggest winners. Any team that can claim to be a dynasty across the last 30 years of the NBA has some link to Golden State’s coach. The winning Warrior is a victory away from a ninth NBA championship. He won five titles in uniform with Chicago and San Antonio. Add in three as Golden State’s boss on the bench, and he is the first person in NBA history to win at least three championships as a player and a coach.