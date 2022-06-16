Transfer window recommendation to NCAA board for approval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I transformation committee will recommend changes to transfer rules and the infractions process before the end of June. The committee wants to establish designated time periods when college athletes can declare their intent to transfer and be eligible immediately that a new school. The transfer windows would set set on a sport-by-sport basis. The intent behind the change is to provide structure and clarity for athletes and coaches. Updates to the infractions process would be made in the hopes of making investigations more timely and holding rule-breakers accountable.