Tarren among early US Open leaders with late-arriving clubs

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Early U.S. Open leader Callum Tarren got a head start on his trip to Boston when he missed the cut in Canada last week. His clubs weren’t so lucky. For the second time in two U.S. Open appearances, Tarren’s golf bag didn’t make it on the plane with him. They arrived a day later — still in plenty of time for the tournament. Tarren eagled No. 8 to shoot a 3-under 67 and finish the first round tied for the lead at The Country Club. 2011 champ Rory McIlroy also shot 67 David Lingmerth and Joel Dahmen were also tied for he lead.