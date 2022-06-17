Another midfielder named Vieira heading to Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — There’s going to be another midfielder named Vieira at Arsenal. Fabio Vieira is headed for the English club after Porto reached an agreement with Arsenal for the sale of the 22-year-old midfielder for a fee that could reach $42 million. Porto has announced the deal in a statement to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission. Patrick Vieira was one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players. He won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups in his nine years at the club from 1996-2005 and is currently the manager of Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The two are not related.