AP source: Liverpool reaches agreement with Bayern over Mané

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Sadio Mané looks to be headed for Bayern Munich in a move that will end his trophy-filled six-year stint at Liverpool. A person familiar with the situation says Liverpool has reached an agreement with the German champions for the transfer of the Senegal forward in a total package worth $42.9 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of a deal that is not yet completed. Liverpool will receive $33.5 million up front for Mané.