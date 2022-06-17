Bayern Munich to start Bundesliga title defense at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will start its bid for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a potentially tricky game away at Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt has won two of its last three games against Bayern ahead of their meeting Aug. 5. The league’s 2022-23 schedule has last season’s second-place team Borussia Dortmund opening against Bayer Leverkusen on either Aug. 6 or 7. There will be more than two months with no games in the middle of the season because of the World Cup in Qatar.