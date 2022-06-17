England hits ODI world-record 498-4 against the Netherlands

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — England has broken its own record for the highest-ever score in the history of one-day international cricket by making 498-4 against the Netherlands. The total surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018. Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt all hit centuries in Amstelveen, outside Amsterdam. Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team’s 26 sixes. Salt made 122 off 93 balls and Malan 125 off 109 balls while Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out.