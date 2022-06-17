Nadal optimistic on Wimbledon after treating pained foot

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says that he will try to play at Wimbledon after receiving new treatment on his painful left foot. The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he has gone “a week without limping.” Nadal had said after winning his 14th French Open almost two weeks ago that he was not sure if he could continue to play with the extreme foot pain. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots. The mild improvement to the chronic condition that has bothered him for years came after Nadal visited a clinic in Barcelona last week to receive radiofrequency treatment.