New York Rangers extend the contract of forward Sammy Blais

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have given Sammy Blais a one-year contract extension after the forward missed most of the season with a lower body injury. General Chris Drury announced the agreement Friday without releasing details. Blais skated in 14 games for the Rangers, collecting four assists. The 25-year-old ranked third on the team with 37 hits before being sidelined for the season on Nov. 14. The Canadian has 17 goals and 22 assists in 133 NHL games split between the Rangers and St. Louis Blues. Blais was part of the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019.