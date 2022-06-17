Top-seeded Van Uytvanck advances to Veneto Open semifinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium has eased into the semifinals of the Veneto Open with another straight-set victory. The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck needed just 69 minutes to see off Swiss player Ylena In-Albon 6-4, 6-2. Van Uytvanck hasn’t dropped a set this week. She will face either Harmony Tan of France or Romanian player Ana Bogdan in the semifinals. It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts. The host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.