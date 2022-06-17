Tottenham signs midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has strengthened its midfield options ahead of the team’s return to the Champions League by signing Mali international Yves Bissouma from fellow English Premier League club Brighton. Tottenham announced the signing without disclosing a fee. British media said Bissouma was costing an initial 25 million pounds. Bissouma has played for Brighton since 2018 after joining from Lille and has made 123 appearances in all competitions. His arrival provides competition in central midfield for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp.