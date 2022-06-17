UConn gets grad transfer Calcaterra from San Diego

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s men’s basketball program has landed its fourth transfer of the off-season, announcing Friday the addition of Joey Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3 guard who played four years at San Diego. Calcaterra scored 862 career points for the Toreros and shot 36% from 3-point range. He will play as a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He joins fellow guards Tristen Newton , Nahiem Alleyne and Hassan Diarra, who also transferred to UConn this spring.