Virus cases force leader, teams to leave Tour de Suisse race

GENEVA (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has caused chaos at the Tour de Suisse. Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov and several other riders have pulled out of the Tour de France warm-up race. The Alpecin-Fenix and Bahrain Victorious teams pulled out a day after the Jumbo-Visma squad withdrew. Four positive tests were detected among the Education First squad. The team let its two remaining riders decide if they should continue. Swiss rider Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates has also tested positive. The Tour de France starts in two weeks.