Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:14 PM

Alfaro gets winning hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11

KTVZ

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado. Ha-Seong Kim had an early RBI double to help San Diego erase a 2-0 deficit. Jordan Luplow hit an inside-the-park home run for Arizona. Following an intentional walk to Hosmer, Alfaro singled through the left side off Ian Kennedy to score pinch-runner Jose Azocar from second base. Winning pitcher Tim Hill retired Carson Kelly with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content