Alfaro gets winning hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 3-2 in 11

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado. Ha-Seong Kim had an early RBI double to help San Diego erase a 2-0 deficit. Jordan Luplow hit an inside-the-park home run for Arizona. Following an intentional walk to Hosmer, Alfaro singled through the left side off Ian Kennedy to score pinch-runner Jose Azocar from second base. Winning pitcher Tim Hill retired Carson Kelly with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.