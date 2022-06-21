Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin has been the best player on the ice through three games of the Stanley Cup Final against two-time defending champion Tampa Bay. The Avalanche lead the Lightning 2-1 in the series thanks in large part to the big winger’s contributions. Nichushkin is tied for the team lead with three goals and has eight this playoffs. That’s a big step up for a player whose playoff career began with three points in 28 games and included a 25-game goal drought. Nichushkin is hoping to hoist the Cup four years after Alex Ovechkin did as captain of the Washington Capitals.
