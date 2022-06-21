Royals overcome Ohtani’s 2 HRs, 8 RBIs to beat Angels 12-11

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, but Whit Merrifield led off the 11th inning with an RBI double in the Kansas City Royals’ 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani crushed a 423-foot homer in the sixth and a game-tying, 438-foot shot in the ninth, giving him the biggest RBI game of his five-year stateside career. The AL MVP then set a record for the most RBIs by a Japanese-born player in major league history with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning. Carlos Santana had four hits and drove in a season-high five runs for the Royals, while rookie Bobby Witt Jr. had his first multi-homer game while driving in a career-high four runs.