Title IX: Scurry’s career, law forever linked at Smithsonian

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Brianna Scurry’s soccer jersey from the 1999 Women’s World Cup is at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. It’s part of a permanent display that recognizes Title IX and its contributions to leveling the playing field. The law paved the way for the Black goalkeeper to knock down barriers with her talent, determination and grit, amassing a long list of honors in what was a predominantly white sport. Scurry discusses the triumphs and challenges during her groundbreaking, Hall of Fame career.