Angels send Reid Detmers to minors 6 starts after no-hitter

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have optioned rookie left-hander Reid Detmers to the minors just six starts after he threw a no-hitter. The Angels assigned Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake a day after he made his sixth consecutive winless start since his no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10. The 22-year-old Detmers is the youngest pitcher in Angels history to throw a no-hitter, and he did it in just his 11th career start. But Detmers is 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA in his six starts since that historic night. He has allowed eight homers and yielded 13 walks over those 27 combined innings.