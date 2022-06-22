Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:56 PM

Angels send Reid Detmers to minors 6 starts after no-hitter

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have optioned rookie left-hander Reid Detmers to the minors just six starts after he threw a no-hitter. The Angels assigned Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake a day after he made his sixth consecutive winless start since his no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10. The 22-year-old Detmers is the youngest pitcher in Angels history to throw a no-hitter, and he did it in just his 11th career start. But Detmers is 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA in his six starts since that historic night. He has allowed eight homers and yielded 13 walks over those 27 combined innings.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content