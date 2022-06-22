Astros’ Siri posts, deletes profane tweet after admiring HR

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — A day after Houston outfielder José Siri called his bat-flip home run celebration against the New York Mets “an error,” he seemingly backtracked by posting a profane tweet that was later deleted. The tweet didn’t address the incident directly, but referenced “bad opinions.” It was quickly deleted before Wednesday’s game. Siri snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a solo homer on Tuesday night and flipped his bat and admired the shot for a several seconds. Manager Dusty Baker was not happy about it.