Australian swimmer Shayna Jack breaks hand at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has broken her hand in training and will miss the rest of the world swimming championships. Jack broke her hand as she was warming up for Wednesday morning’s 100-meter freestyle heats. The 23-year-old previously helped Australia to gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay on Saturday and silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay on Tuesday. Jack is just the latest high-profile swimmer to pull out of the competition. Olympic silver medalist Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong withdrew on Monday due to an ankle injury. Four-time Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos has withdrawn due to “multiple stints of bronchitis.”