Mané joins Bayern, leaves as a ‘modern-day Liverpool icon’

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Senegal forward Sadio Mané from Liverpool. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 30-year-old Mané has signed a contract through June 2025 with the club. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn says “we’re sure that Sadio Mané will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He’s ambitious and eager to win more titles.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Mané as a “modern-day icon” of the English club. The deal is worth up to 41 million euros ($42.9 million) with Liverpool receiving 32 million euros ($33.5 million) up front. His arrival will fuel speculation that Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Bayern.