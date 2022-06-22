Chelsea changes include Boehly as interim sporting director

LONDON (AP) — Todd Boehly, who fronted the recent world-record purchase of Chelsea, will assume the roles of chairman and interim sporting director following leadership changes at the Premier League club. The changes include the departure of Marina Granovskaia, who was previously a director and played a key role in buying and selling players for Chelsea in the transfer market, but not until the end of the current transfer window. The west London club was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price paid for a sports team — to a consortium fronted by Boehly, part-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers.