Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

A U.S. House committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment. The committee released a memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday. The memo says Snyder hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain their phone records and emails. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. Snyder declined to testify at the hearing. The team had no immediate comment on the committee’s findings.