DeBoer jumps back in as Stars coach, looks to spark offense

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Pete DeBoer is jumping right back into coaching with the Dallas Stars about a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. DeBoer knows the Stars are trying to unlock their offensive potential after a first-round loss to Calgary. DeBoer says he was rattled by the departure in Vegas because he thought the coaching staff managed an injury-plagued season well. This is DeBoer’s fifth head coaching job in the NHL. He twice led teams to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season. That was with New Jersey in 2011-12 and San Jose four years later.