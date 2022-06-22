Skip to Content
Duvall caps Braves’ comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single capped Atlanta’s three-run rally in the ninth as the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3. Duvall’s single off Tyler Rogers drove in William Contreras from second base. The Giants wasted another strong start by Carlos Rodón, who allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings. Jake McGee blew a 3-1 lead, built on homers by Mike Yastrzemski and Darin Ruf, by allowing three runs while recording only one run in the ninth. McGee was brought in to close out the lead because Camilo Doval had pitched back-to-back games. Dansby Swanson led off the ninth with a homer.

