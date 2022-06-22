Freeman’s homer, 2 RBIs power Dodgers to 6th win over Reds

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak against Cincinnati this season to six games, beating the Reds 8-4. Freeman, who tied a season high with five RBIs in the series opener on Tuesday, has seven RBIs in the series. Albert Almora Jr. hit his fifth homer of the season for Cincinnati. The Dodgers have won eight straight games at Great American Ball Park. Alex Vesia picked up the win; Ross Detwiler took the loss.