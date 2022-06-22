Hockey Canada’s funding frozen for handling of assault claim

OTTAWA (AP) — Hockey Canada’s federal funding is being frozen in the wake of the national organization’s handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minster for Sport Pascale St-Onge says Hockey Canada will have funding restored once it discloses the recommendations it received from a law firm hired to investigate the alleged incident four years ago. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were questioned by lawmakers this week during a hearing into the organization’s response to the alleged sexual assault involving eight players.